Staffer for Massachusetts governor fired after arrest on cocaine and gun charges in Springfield

A member of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's staff has been fired after he was arrested on drug and gun charges.

Lamar Cook was arrested after state police executed a search warrant at his office in Springfield, according to the Hampden District Attorney. Cook, 45, of Springfield, was the Deputy Director of the governor's western Massachusetts office.

Investigators said they seized about eight grams of "suspected cocaine" during a delivery at Cook's office on Dwight Street Saturday.

Police found Cook driving Tuesday evening in Springfield and arrested him. He's charged with cocaine trafficking and unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

He's due to be arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Cook's arrest is also linked to two suspicious packages that were seized at the Hotel UMass in Amherst on October 10. Those packages had "approximately 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine," Gulluni's office said.

"The investigation into the UMass seizure remains ongoing and may result in additional charges related to the prior shipments in Hampshire County," the D.A.'s office said in a statement Wednesday.

According to his LinkedIn page, Cook was the director of the Hotel UMass from 2016 to 2023 and oversaw "the day-to-day operations" there. He joined the governor's office in April 2023. Cook managed and coordinated "government initiatives and policies in 4 counties," according to his profile.

"The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust," a spokesperson for Gov. Healey said in a statement.

"Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work."