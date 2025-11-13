Staffer fired by Massachusetts governor after cocaine trafficking arrest granted bail

A judge has granted bail for Lamar Cook, a former staffer for Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who is facing drug and gun charges.

Cook, the ex-deputy director of the governor's western Massachusetts office, allegedly had cocaine delivered to a state building in Springfield where he worked.

At a hearing earlier this month, the judge determined the 45-year-old was a danger to his community. But on Thursday, the court set bail at $75,000 for the cocaine trafficking charge, in addition to $10,000 for unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition. Cook has also been ordered to give up his passport.

The judge wrote that there is "strong evidence of sophisticated drug operations," but said Cook has no record and bail conditions will assure his appearance in court.

Investigators said they seized 8 kilograms of "suspected cocaine" from Cook's office on Dwight Street. Prosecutors said his arrest is also linked to two suspicious packages seized at Hotel UMass in Amherst on Oct. 10 which had about 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine. The Hamden County district attorney said the case is still under investigation.

Following his arrest, a spokesperson for Healey called Cook's alleged conduct "unacceptable" and "a major breach of the public trust." He was fired immediately.

An attorney for Cook said previously, "We're looking forward just to getting some good facts out there and getting this gentleman back home with his family."

Cook is set to return to court on Dec. 1.