Tyler O'Neill hits 3-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox past the Orioles, 5-3

By MAUREEN MULLEN Associated Press

BOSTON - Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer to left with one out in the 10th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

O'Neill connected off Keegan Akin (3-1) after Rafael Devers struck out and Romy Gonzalez reached on second baseman Jackson Holliday's fielding error.

O'Neill has 30 homers this season He had his second walk-off homer of the season and fifth overall.

Greg Weissert (4-2) got the victory after giving up Emmanuel Rivera's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

Playing Boston for the final time in the regular season, the Orioles tied it at 2 with two outs in the eighth on Anthony Santander's 41st homer, a shot to right off Justin Slaten.

Baltimore opened the scoring on Rivera's leadoff homer in the third against Nick Pivetta. Boston tied it in the bottom of the inning against Dean Kremer, with Wilyer Abreu's infield single and third baseman Rivera's error allowing Jarren Duran to score.

Boston took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Cedanne Rafaela's two-out single.

Pivetta went six innings, allowing a run on four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

Kremer threw seven inning. He gave up two runs - one earned - on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Danny Coulombe, who had surgery June 18 to remove bone chips from his left elbow, made his first rehab appearance Wednesday, going one scoreless inning with a hit and a strikeout for Triple-A Norfolk.

Red Sox: LHP Brennan Bernardino was placed on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his left elbow. LHP Cam Booser was reinstated from the IL, taking Bernardino's place on the roster.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox open a four-game series at the New York Yankees on Thursday night. Boston RHP Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11 ERA) was scheduled to start against LHP Nestor Cortes (9-10, 3.97). The Orioles will start a three-game series in Detroit on Friday night.