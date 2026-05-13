Man wounded in Cambridge shooting drove himself to hospital, family says

One of the two men wounded in the shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts drove himself to the hospital after the gunman opened fired on Monday. He is now recovering at home, while a second victim remains hospitalized.

Police say Tyler Brown opened fire on the busy street near the Charles River Monday afternoon, shooting at random at passing drivers.

Two men were critically injured and Brown remains hospitalized. A Massachusetts State Police trooper and Marine veteran shot Brown to bring the violence to an end.

Two men were shot on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Pictured left, one victim who was identified only as Felix. Pictured right is Casmir Bangoura. Family photos

In a statement released by the Felix family on Wednesday, they said one of the victims was an MBTA The Ride driver who is a husband of 37 years and a father of eight. They did not identify him by his first name.

"Known by many for his kindness, welcoming spirit, and heart for service, he was unfortunately involved in the recent incident in Cambridge while on what began as a routine workday. By the grace of God, Felix was able to drive himself to the hospital to receive medical care and is currently in recovery as he focuses on healing physically, emotionally, and mentally," the Felix family said. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from family, friends, community members, and especially the church community for their continued prayers and care."

The other man wounded, Casmir Bangoura, remained in the hospital as of Thursday. His uncle told WBZ-TV previously that Bangoura was going out to move his car when he was shot.

Bangoura was hit several times in the arm and leg, his uncle said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said she is cautiously optimistic that both victims will make a full recovery.

Brown is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning on several charges.