Tufts University student's visa revoked days before she was taken into custody in Massachusetts

Lawmakers demand answers after Tufts student taken into custody by ICE

New court filings reveal that Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk was detained just days after her student visa was revoked by the State Department. Ozturk's attorney argues that her detention violates her First and Fifth Amendment rights.

"Rumeysa, like all of us in America, is entitled to express her opinions freely. Now, she is being unlawfully targeted by the Trump administration simply because she co-authored an op-ed calling for Palestinians to have basic human rights," her attorney Mahsa Khanbabai said.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered Ozturk to remain in the United States while her case plays out.

Massachusetts lawmakers demand answers

"This is a violation of everything this country stands for," Rep. Stephen Lynch said.

Lawmakers are now demanding answers, sending a letter to federal authorities regarding Ozturk, who is currently being detained in Louisiana. They, along with her attorney, are calling for her immediate return to Massachusetts and demanding she be granted a fair hearing.

"If they felt there were justification, they should have gone through due process," Lynch said.

Court documents indicate that the State Department revoked Ozturk's student visa on March 21 on grounds of alleged involvement in activities supporting Hamas, designated by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization. However, Ozturk was unaware of this status change until she was taken into custody by federal agents on March 25.

"DHS and ICE investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans," a DHS spokesperson said. "Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated."

"There is no evidence of that though," Lynch said. "There is no evidence of her doing that."

Broader effort by Trump administration

The court filings also argue that Ozturk's arrest is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration targeting noncitizens advocating for Palestinian rights. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that at least 300 student visas have been revoked across the country.

"This is a time for every American to wake up and recognize that no matter what you think about their political views, what they're doing is unconstitutional," Rep. Seth Moulton said.

Ozturk is scheduled for an initial hearing on April 7.