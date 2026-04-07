Markey calls for Trump's impeachment, removal after "whole civilization will die" threat to Iran

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is calling on Congress to impeach President Trump and remove him from office after the president posted that "a whole civilization will die" if Iran does not meet his Tuesday night deadline for a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"He is completely unstable and dangerous," Markey said in a social media video.

Markey says the House of Representatives must immediately impeach Mr. Trump, and then the Senate should remove him from office.

"Impeachment is the top priority," Markey said. "No more war criminal in the White House."

WBZ-TV has reached out to the Massachusetts Republican Party for comment.

Markey also said in a statement that Mr. Trump's cabinet and Vice President JD Vance could invoke the 25th amendment to remove the president. Speaking in Hungary earlier in the day, Vance expressed optimism that Iran would respond before the 8 p.m. deadline.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, who is challenging Markey in the Democratic Senate primary, also called for "impeachment or any other legal means at our disposal."

"This is an insane man who is unfit for office, and needs to be removed immediately," Moulton said in a social media post.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn't explicitly call for impeachment on Tuesday, but said Congress should be brought back into session.

"President Trump is threatening war crimes of horrific proportions against civilians," Warren wrote on social media. "It's deranged. This madness must stop."

The White House on social media Tuesday publicly shared its response to news reports about impeachment talks.

"This is pathetic. Democrats have been talking about impeaching President Trump since before he was even sworn into office," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Axios. "The Democrats in Congress are deranged, weak, and ineffective, which is why their approval ratings are at historic lows."