Humidity will be "truly tropical" in Massachusetts this week. There is relief in the forecast.
The next few days are going to be hot with temperatures near or slightly over 90 degrees. In fact, a few towns will record yet another heat wave by hitting 90+ Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The story does not end there this week, actually, it doesn't really start there either. The main headline over the next 48 hours will be the humidity.
The dewpoints are forecast to be well into the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday, just about off of our charts.
Wednesday
Dewpoints will generally fall between 70-75 degrees throughout all of southern New England.
Combine that with temperatures in the low 90s and it will FEEL like it's close to 100 degrees outside.
Peak of humidity
Thursday will be the peak of the humidity.
The forecast graphics below may actually be a bit too conservative. I think we have a real shot at dewpoints in the upper 70s on Thursday.
Truly tropical stuff.
Watching the record books
Should we reach the upper 70s on Thursday, we will be watching the record books.
79 degrees is the highest dewpoint on record in Boston...last July we made the list with a dewpoint of 77 on the 10th.
Temperatures will be a degree or two "cooler" on Thursday thanks to some additional cloudiness and a storm threat. But, with dewpoints that high, it certainly won't feel any better.
Long humid stretch
This will be the "grand finale", if you will, of long, humid stretch.
Over the last 10 days, the daily high dewpoints have ranged between 66 and 74 degrees, considered somewhere between "very humid" and "tropical/oppressive."
There has been NO relief, the daily low dewpoints have never dipped below 60 during that entire stretch.
Halfway through the month of July, Boston currently sits at the 4th highest monthly average dewpoint on record.
Given the forecast over the next few days, we could easily climb to the number 1 slot.
Also, of note, you may notice that July 2023 and July 2024 are also in the top 5...yes, we have had some very humid stretches recently!
Relief in forecast
Most importantly, there IS RELIEF in the forecast!
Friday will be a transition day with dewpoints tumbling hour by hour.
Saturday will be an absolute winner of a day. Our first day in the "comfy" range since way back on the 4th of July!