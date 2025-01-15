Michael Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, facing Massachusetts State Police trial board

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, is set to sit before a trial board to face allegations of misconduct on Wednesday. Proctor, who was suspended in part due to text messages he sent while working as the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, could potentially lose his job following the hearing.

Trooper Michael Proctor misconduct hearing

After Read's first trial ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury, Proctor was suspended without pay on July 22, 2024.

Proctor is set to face a trial board Wednesday for what prosecutors in Read's case described in a court filing as "allegations of misconduct in the performance of his duties as a uniformed member of the Massachusetts State Police."

Proctor's appointed trial board consists of a captain and two lieutenants, I-Team sources said. Both sides can call witnesses. The trial board will be held at Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham, with additional time allotted if necessary on February 10.

The trial board proceedings are not made public.

Why was Michael Proctor suspended?

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022 after a night of heavy drinking.

Proctor was suspended in part due to text messages he sent on his personal cell phone to friends, family, and coworkers.

In one message about Read, Proctor wrote "hopefully she kills herself." In another text, he referred to Read as a "whackjob [expletive]." While on the stand, Proctor called the text messages "regrettable."

The text messages from Proctor's phone were obtained as part of a federal investigation by the Department of Justice looking into O'Keefe's death and the subsequent investigation. Read claims she is being framed by several people, including law enforcement.

The punishment also stemmed from an incident that was revealed during the trial. Proctor was allegedly drinking with Kevin Albert while working a case and the next day Albert sent text messages referencing leaving his gun and badge in Proctor's cruiser. Kevin Albert is a friend and colleague of Proctor's and his brother Brian Albert owned the house where O'Keefe's body was found in the snow.

Read's second trial, which was originally scheduled to begin on January 27, has been pushed back until April 1.