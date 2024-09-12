Canton police officer Kevin Albert, put on leave during Karen Read murder trial, back on job

CANTON – Kevin Albert, a Canton police officer with ties to the Karen Read investigation, is back on the job after being placed on leave earlier this year following testimony by Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor.

Who is Kevin Albert?

Kevin Albert is the brother of Brian Albert, who owned the home where John O'Keefe was found dead in January 2022. Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die.

The Canton Police Department announced in July that Kevin Albert had been placed on leave June 13, the day after Trooper Proctor testified in Read's murder trial.

Trooper Michael Proctor's testimony

During his testimony, Proctor said that Kevin Albert texted him the day after O'Keefe's body was found to discuss the investigation. Proctor testified that he did not tell Kevin Albert that it was inappropriate to be talking about the case because of his family connection to the it.

Proctor also said while on the stand that Kevin Albert left his badge in the trooper's cruiser following a night of drinking in July 2022.

During this week's Canton Board of Selectmen meeting, the board announced that a "resolution" had been reached in the personnel matter involving Kevin Albert. Chris Albert, Brian and Kevin's brother, is a member of the Board of Selectmen. He recused himself from the discussion.

Investigation into Kevin Albert

The board said an independent investigator conducted a "thorough investigation of the allegations of misconduct by Detective Albert."

"Following the investigation, the Select Board reviewed the report and had an opportunity to question the investigator and Detective Albert about the scope and sufficiency of the investigation as well as the substance of the allegations," the board said in a statement. "The Select Board voted that discipline be imposed by the Chief of Police which Detective Albert has accepted."

Selectmen did not say what discipline was imposed.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex confirmed Wednesday night that Kevin Albert is back on the job.

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty told Rex that specifics about Kevin Albert's discipline cannot be released yet because of "ongoing investigations by other agencies into the subject matter."

"We are committed to making these records available as soon as the other investigations are completed and it is appropriate to do so," Rafferty said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers under investigation

Proctor is currently suspended by Massachusetts State Police during an internal investigation. State police said Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik are the subject of an active internal affairs investigation but remain on full duty. A third trooper, Lt. John Fanning, was the subject of an investigation but it has concluded.

Read's murder trial ended with a hung jury leading to a mistrial. Read's legal team filed an appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, seeking to dismiss two of the three charges against her on the grounds of double jeopardy.

