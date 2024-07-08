What will happen to Trooper Michael Proctor? Karen Read investigator has duty status hearing Monday

FRAMINGHAM – Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case against Karen Read, could learn Monday if he will be allowed to return to the job.

Proctor's duty status hearing is scheduled to be held virtually on Monday at Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham.

The veteran trooper was relieved of duty just hours after Read's trial ended last week with a hung jury.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor takes the stand to testify, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during the trial for Karen Read. Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP

Michael Proctor's text messages about Karen Read

While on the witness stand during the trial, Proctor admitted to sending inappropriate and offensive text messages about Read to family and friends.

In one message, Proctor referred to Read as a "whackjob [expletive]" and in another he said "hopefully she kills herself."

Proctor, who has been with state police for about 10 years, has been unable to perform duties of a state trooper since the day of the mistrial. He was transferred out of the District Attorney's Office detective unit and into a field services division in South Boston.

What can happen to Michael Proctor?

Following Monday's hearing, Proctor cannot be fired. Proctor could eventually lose his job, but the duty status hearing is one of the first steps in that process.

Instead, the hearing can conclude with one of four outcomes.

He gets his job back.

He could be suspended with pay.

He could be suspended without pay.

He could receive restricted duties.

Massachusetts State Police response

Last week, Massachusetts State Police Col. John Mawn spoke about Proctor's conduct, but said the department is limited to how it can discipline him by its collective bargaining agreement with the union.

"I think I've been very clear and I want to remain very clear. Misconduct in any way, shape or form by the Massachusetts State Police will not be tolerated," Mawn said. "I think I've said that I condemn [Proctor's] comments in the strongest terms possible. They are not reflective of the Massachusetts State Police. That's not where we want to be as an organization. I believe we will certainly continue to monitor that as we are moving through the process of our internal affairs investigation."

What Karen Read's attorney said about Michael Proctor

Alan Jackson, one of Read's lead attorneys, issued a statement after Proctor was relieved of duty.

"Conduct has consequences. DA Morrissey backed this misogynist, corrupt cop. And two hours after he announced he will pursue a second trial against an innocent woman, Karen Read, the MSP announced that Michael Proctor-the lead investigator for the Commonwealth-has been relieved of duty because of 'serious misconduct that emerged in testimony at the trial,'" Jackson said. "We look forward to another opportunity to reveal the truth about this unjust prosecution. Good luck."