TreVeyon Henderson scored another preseason touchdown for Patriots, leaving Mike Vrabel speechless

Another week, another preseason touchdown for Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

After returning the opening kickoff in New England's preseason opener last week, Henderson found the end zone on the ground in preseason game No. 2 against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon. Henderson capped off New England's second possession of the game with an 8-yard scoring run.

Henderson found a hole as he burst up the left side, bounced off one would-be tackler, and then shed another tackle as he churned his way to paydirt to put New England on top, 7-0.

Even head coach Mike Vrabel couldn't believe Henderson's speed and power on the touchdown scamper.

Henderson carried the ball four times on New England's second possession and picked up 20 yards on the ground. Two of his rushers went stopped for no gain, but he also ran for 11 yards on a third-and-10 to keep the drive alive for the Patriots. His touchdown capped off a nine-play, 52-yard drive for the Patriots offense.

The second-round pick out of Ohio State had a strong preseason debut against the Washington Commanders, when he caught three passes for 12 yards and picked up 18 yards on his lone carry of the night. That came after he started the preseason with a bang, when he returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

There has been a lot of hype around Henderson after the Patriots took him with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's lived up to during training camp and the team's preseason slate. Henderson appears poised to make some big plays for the Patriots in a number of ways during his rookie season.