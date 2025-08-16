Efton Chism keeps making plays for Patriots and other takeaways preseason win over Vikings

The New England Patriots improved to 2-0 in the preseason with a 20-12 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, as undrafted receiver Efton Chism continued his strong push to make the 53-man roster.

The slippery receiver made catches and shed tackles on his way to a six-reception afternoon, which resulted in 71 yards and a touchdown for Chism. Three of his receptions were in must-have third down situations, including his 12-yard touchdown that saw Chism undress a number of Vikings defenders on his way to the end zone.

That play may have clinched his spot on New England's roster, as Chism didn't play in the second half. He wasn't the only rookie to find the end zone for the Patriots on Saturday, either.

The game actually came down to the final seconds, as the Vikings marched down to the New England 8-yard line. Mike Vrabel paced -- and raced -- down the sidelines throughout the stand as he coached up the defense, and veteran safety Kyle Dugger picked off Max Brosmer in the end zone to end the threat. (Dugger may have fumbled his pick in the end zone, which was then recovered by Minnesota, but it's preseason and no one wanted overtime so officials quickly confirmed the call on the field and ended the game.)

Here are all the big takeaways from the New England's win over the Vikings in preseason game No. 2.

Another touchdown for TreVeyon Henderson

Before Chism broke a bunch of ankles on the field, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson bounced off a number of tacklers in his time on the field. He ran for 20 yards on his four carries, and displayed his speed and his strength on his eight-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

We've seen enough of the rookie in the preseason. Wrap him up until the regular season, because he looks ready to make a big impact on the offense.

Drake Maye plays two series

Maye played just two series for the second straight week, and finished 4-for-7 for 46 yards. Mack Hollins was his favorite target with three receptions for 38 yards, including a nice toe-tapping grab on the sideline for 20 yards.

The offensive line gave Maye time to work, and the QB didn't try to do too much when he didn't have options downfield. He made a good throw-away on the team's second possession, the kind of play he wouldn't have made as a rookie.

He also made a nice read at the line to audible to a draw on a third down, and Henderson ran for 11 yards an a first down after the switch. Maye did have a few overthrows, including one that was nearly intercepted, and was hit with a Delay Of Game as well.

It wasn't perfect by any stretch and there are wrinkles to iron out, but it was a pretty solid day for Maye overall. We'd have liked to have seen more of -- and from -- Maye, but the staff was happy enough with his work during the two joint sessions with the Vikings this week to limit him to a pair of series against Saturday.

Now we'll see if he plays at all next Thursday night against the Giants, or if we'll next see Maye on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Offensive line

The New England offensive line was pretty solid Saturday, and the starting five gave Maye plenty of time during his two series.

The Patriots rolled with Will Campbell at left tackle, Ben Brown at left guard, Garrett Bradbury at center, Mike Onwenu at right guard, and Marcus Bryant at right tackle to start. Bryant has emerged as the team's third tackle over the last two weeks.

Patriots quarterbacks didn't take a sack on Saturday, though Minnesota did log seven QB hits on the afternoon.

Another big play from Chism

Yes, we've already talked about the undrafted rookie. But why not take a look at his 33-yard reception in the second quarter?

While Chism made his case Saturday, Javon Baker struggled. He was flagged for a false start ahead of one play, and then couldn't bring in a catchable pass from Dobbs on a fourth-and-goal. Baker also couldn't bring in a good throw from Ben Woolbridge in the third quarter on a third down.

Overall, Baker caught just one of his seven targets on Saturday.

No Stefon Diggs

Diggs did not play on Saturday, as the team continues to take a cautious approach as the receiver recovers from a torn ACL. But executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf sang the veteran's praises on the halftime show on WBZ.

"I would say he's probably done more than I would have expected to this point. He's been a tremendous worker," Wolf said of Diggs. "He's been out there practicing every time we've asked him to. That's all part of [head trainer] Jim Whalen's plan for him working forward."

Kyle Williams suffers head injury

Williams made three catches Saturday after his reception-less debut last week. But the rookie suffered an apparent head injury on his final catch of the day when he took a hit to the helmet by Vikings linebacker Austin Keys, which ended his day.

Williams tried to get to his feet but went back to the turf as New England's training staff tended to him. He was eventually helped to the sideline and went to the locker room before halftime.

Carlton Davis made a play

The veteran corner hasn't seen the field much in practice, but he made a play in his brief appearance Saturday afternoon. He ended Minnesota's first possession when he broke up a pass to Lucky Jackson on a third-and-2 play. The veteran jumped Jackson's underneath route to make the play and force a Vikings punt.

Alex Austin had a pick

Sam Howell tried to give the New England defense the football a few times before Alex Austin finally took him up on the offer. With K'Lavon Chaisson in his face, Howell threw a wobbly pass up field that Austin easily picked off. It gave the Patriots the ball at the Minnesota 35, though the offense turned it over on downs at the Minnesota 5.

Austin has played well this summer, which is important for a team that needs as much depth as it can get at cornerback.

Anfernee Jennings made his case

The veteran linebacker hasn't been a part of the defensive mix much this summer, but Jennings made a strong case to remain on the team Saturday. He was a one-man wrecking crew as he racked up three sacks for the New England defense.

Kyle Dugger played in the second half

It's not looking good for the veteran safety being a fit in Vrabel's defense. Dugger was on the field in the second half and played until the final whistle.

He came down with the game-saving interception, but he was out there when the Vikings converted a 25-yard pass downfield on a fourth-and-17 to set up those last-second dramatics.

Another big special teams return

The Patriots got another big return on special teams just before halftime. This time it was Jeremiah Webb, who returned a kick 60 yards.

Jeremy Springer's special teams units have been excellent throughout the preseason, though the Patriots did allow an 81-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. At least Springer will have something to coach up this week.

Kicker competition

Rookie Andres Borregales got a shot at a 57-yarder this week, which he missed badly wide left. But he later nailed a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter, and connected on both of his extra-point attempts.

Parker Romo connected on a 28-yard field goal, which was his only attempt of the afternoon. So the New England kicker competition remains unsolved heading into the final week of the preseason.

What's next for the Patriots?

The team now has a short week, with the preseason finale against the New York Giants at the Meadowlands on Thursday night.

We could get a few roster cuts leading up to the final preseason game, but teams don't have to be down to 53 players until August 26.