Wilyer Abreu hits 3-run HR to start Boston's 15-1 blowout over Toronto

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer in the first inning to jump-start Boston's offense, Ceddanne Rafaela added a two-run shot in the sixth, and the Red Sox snapped a season-high six-game losing streak on Saturday with a 15-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Romy Gonzalez also had a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who halted their worst skid since September 2022.

Wearing their yellow alternate jerseys a day after getting shut out 9-0 on four hits in the series opener, the Red Sox scored three runs in each of the initial three innings against Chris Bassitt (7-4). They scored three in the sixth when Rafaela hit his drive over the Green Monster.

Lucas Giolito (4-1) gave up an unearned run and six hits over seven innings to win for the third time in four starts.

Bassitt lasted two-plus innings, getting tagged for nine runs, eight earned, with eight hits and four walks.

Abreu drove in four runs, while Trevor Story, Abraham Toro, Rafaela and Gonzalez each had two RBIs.

The Blue Jays were held to six hits and lost for the third time in nine meetings with Boston this season.

Key moment

Toro singled on the 10th pitch with two outs in the first, Carlos Narváez singled on the next pitch before Abreu drove the following pitch around the right-field foul pole.

Key stat

The game matched the most runs Bassitt allowed in a game over his 11 major league seasons. He also gave up nine in his first start with Toronto on April 2, 2023.

Up next

Blue Jays LHP Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.21 ERA) is set to face struggling Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler (5-5, 6.29) in the series finale Sunday. Guaranteed $21.05 in a one-year free agent contract he signed during the offseason, the 30-year-old Buehler is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts.