Tom Brady roasts Jets fans during his statue unveiling ceremony

Tom Brady's statue outside Gillette Stadium will remind Patriots fans of all the glory the team enjoyed during his 20-year career in New England. It will also remind opposing fanbases of the franchise's two decades of dominance, as Brady pointed out in Friday night's unveiling ceremony in Foxboro.

Brady did so by roasting an old opponent one final time, taking a jab at the New York Jets and the team's fans in his speech after the statue was unveiled.

"In the end, this statue isn't just for Pats fans. It will also give Jets fans something to throw their beer at as they leave the stadium – probably in the second quarter," Brady said. "Maybe the third."

Brady was 31-8 against the Jets during his career, which includes the regular season and the playoffs. The only team to suffer Brady's wrath more than the Jets were the Buffalo Bills, whom he went 33-3 against in his career.

With his Friday night jab at Jets fans, maybe we should bump his win total up to 32 against the franchise. The Patriots are 8-2 against the Jets since Brady left the team in 2019, but the two teams have split their four most recent matchups.

Tom Brady says his statue represents more than just him

Brady had other jokes during his speech, including a shot at current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who was in the crowd for the ceremony. Tedy Bruschi also caught a stray during the speech.

"Usually they don't build statues until you're really old, like Vrabel and Bruschi," Brady joked.

While he had a few yucks, Brady made it clear he was humbled by the statue and the massive crowd at Friday night's ceremony. In true Brady fashion, he said the statue may look like him, but it represents a lot more than Tom Brady.

"I know what this statue represents. It's not about one guy; it never is and never has been, and in football, it never will be," he said. "It's about a team and commitment to being great together. I'm proud to know that fans can show up at this stadium and feel as inspired as I always did playing here.

"I said this before but will say it again. I'm humbled and honored to be part of this organization for 20 years. For that, I am forever grateful," continued Brady. "I hope I've given to you as much as you've given to me. Thank you New England, I love you."