Tom Brady fondly recalls Boston accent in latest commercial

BOSTON -- Tom Brady hasn't been in Boston for a long time. But a part of the city remains with him.

We're talking, of course, about the Boston accent.

While Brady never quite got to the point where he was dropping his R's and spewing curses every fifth word, he was obviously surrounded by the distinct eastern Massachusetts dialect for roughly half of his life.

Now long gone in Tampa, Brady reflected on those days of being around the Boston accent in his latest ad for Hertz, which he shared on Twitter on Friday.

Sitting next to comedian and actual New Englander Alyssa Limperis, Brady can't help but smile while letting out a number of hearty "Bah-stins."

Before the ad ends, Brady slips in a "wicked pissah" for good measure.

Tampa accent doesn’t hit the same as Bahston. pic.twitter.com/RqMnKqBW2A — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2022

It's not the first time Brady and the Boston accent have been paired for comedic purposes, as Brady's accent was the subject of a Funny or Die video way back in 2014.