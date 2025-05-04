Thunderstorm leaves trail of downed trees and damaged homes across Massachusetts

Homeowners in Lexington, Massachusetts cleaned up Sunday after a powerful and fast-moving thunderstorm tore through their neighborhood, sending trees crashing onto houses and tearing down power lines.

"It was very sudden," said Lexington resident Stephanie Nilles. "All the trees were shaking very hard. It was, like, a huge burst of wind and then I heard crack, crack, boom, everywhere and then it went quiet. The whole thing is just a reminder of the force of nature. It keeps you humble."

"Like a big jet coming in to land," said another Lexington resident.

Tree falls on woman's home

On Colony Road, a giant pine tree had to be removed from a home. Marsha lives there alone and said she was frightened by the sheer power of the storm. Her home sustained significant damage.

"I heard a loud boom and there was a flash then the power went out and then I saw flames in the front yard," said Lexington resident Marsha.

David Happ, who is with Marquis Tree Service, said his crew has been responding to calls since late Saturday night.

Damage across Massachusetts

"We've been responding to trees on houses from Lincoln, Lexington, Winchester and Woburn," said Happ. "Seems like one of those microbursts that kind of comes through and does little sporadic damages."

Marquis Tree Service spent much of the day on Sunday clearing trees and branches, while residents were busy cleaning up their yards. Right now, Marsha said she's been told she can't go back inside.

"It's a little unnerving," said Marsha.

"This is probably the most damage we've seen from this storm. They seem to have some pretty significant structure damage and cracked the roof in several places," said Happ.

Lexington Police said there were no reported injuries from the storm.