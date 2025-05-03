Massachusetts residents forced to leave homes after severe thunderstorm causes damage

Severe thunderstorm in Massachusetts causes trees to fall on roofs, power lines

Residents in one Massachusetts town are left dealing with the aftermath of a powerful storm that tore through their neighborhood on Saturday night.

The extreme wind toppled trees and downed power lines on Colony Road in Lexington. It forced some residents to leave their homes after trees smashed through their roofs, while others remain in the dark without power.

"It was crazy," said Kalpana, a street resident. "I've never seen anything like it. I just heard a lot of noise, and I heard stuff kind of pattering on the roof. It only lasted maybe 15, 20 seconds, it was that fast and then it just went still."

Neighbors say they are still shocked at how quickly the storm came and went.

"Trees fully ripped out of the ground, like roots and everything. One completely broken in half," said Alp Onay, who was visiting his parents' house after the storm.

The brief but intense storm left a trail of destruction. No one was injured during the storm, but now residents must rebuild.

"We hear like a lot of sirens and stuff, so then came out of the house like, 'Wow, what's going on?'" recalled Kalpana's neighbor Karen Lynch.

Utility crews from Verizon and Eversource are currently on site working to restore power to residents who have been affected. Crews are also working to remove the trees from people's homes.

Massachusetts weekend weather

It could be another rainy weekend in Massachusetts. Severe thunderstorms hit towns across Massachusetts in the mid-to-late afternoon on Saturday.

Sunday's forecast is up in the air depending on whether a frontal boundary moves north or south. If the boundary moves south, the Next Weather Team says to expect scattered storms, cooler temperatures, and clouds. But if it stays north, Sunday could be a warm, humid and storm-free day.