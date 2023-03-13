'This has got a potential to pack a punch here,' Massachusetts prepares for Tuesday's winter storm

NORTHBORO — As a major storm heads for Massachusetts, neighbors, towns, and utility companies are preparing for the worst.

"Stay inside," advised Rhey Pope, a 20-year-ACE Hardware veteran.

Pope, like many others, hoped spring had already sprung, but in the Commonwealth college basketball isn't the only March Madness – it's a storm, promising snow, rain, and wind.

"March is usually a snowier month but we just keep pushing spring," said Pope.

But, winter might have one more storm up its sleeve.

"This has got a potential to pack a punch here," said Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon.

For McKinnon, the biggest concerns facing utility companies are downed trees falling into power lines and strong winds preventing crews from fixing the damage.

"Crews can't go up into bucket trucks it's not safe for them to do so," said McKinnon. "We're going to be prepositioning crews so if there is any damage to the electric system or any outages were already in position to make restoration efforts."