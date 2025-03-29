Watch CBS News
Pickup truck strikes 2 protestors at Tesla dealership in Watertown

By
Paul Burton
Paul Burton
Paul Burton is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.
A Tesla protest in Watertown turned tense and dangerous after a man said he was clipped by a car that drove by on Saturday.

"He hit me with the mirror, you know the truck's with the big side mirrors, but it hit me right on the arm. I chased after him to get the number and gave it to the police officers," Frank Gerry said. 

Frank says he was standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tesla Dealership on Pleasant Street, chanting with a group of protestors, when the black F-150 truck turned the corner close to the crowd. Police say that the driver of the pickup truck struck two people. Their injuries were not serious, and they refused medical treatment.

"He parked at the here where that car was [pointing towards the stoplight]. And then he just went right here [at his feet]. He was planning the whole time. It was intentional, and a deadly weapon is a car," Gerry said.

There was a strong police presence during the protest. Police say no one else was injured or hit by the truck. Police say they did locate the truck a short time later and have spoken with the driver. 

Tesla protest in Boston

Protests against Tesla have been happening across the country. 

A large crowd gathered in front of the Tesla dealership on Bolyston Street in Boston. It's intended as a protest against President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. 

"To raise awareness about what Elon is doing with DOGE. And firing tens of thousands of federal workers, we also want people who own Teslas to sell their car if they can and sell their stock," Protester Shua Sanchez said. 

No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident. They have identified the driver, and the incident remains under investigation.

