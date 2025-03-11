Tesla vehicles vandalized in Massachusetts, Trump says he will label it "domestic terrorism"

Trump says he will label Tesla vandalism as "domestic terrorism"

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will label violence against Tesla dealerships and other companies as "domestic terrorism" after a string of vandalisms across the country and in New England.

Teslas targeted in Massachusetts

The target has been on Tesla with destructive vandalism. On Tuesday in Dedham, someone spraypainted several vehicles at a Tesla dealership with graffiti.

Last week, seven Tesla charging stations were torched in Littleton.

Tesla charging stations catch fire in Littleton. Littleton Fire Department

Even Tesla drivers have been threatened like Dr. Kumait Jaroje in Southboro. WBZ first told you last month a profane Nazi sticker was plastered on his gold Cybertruck he uses to advertise his med spa business.

It wasn't just him; another Brookline driver had an offensive Elon Musk sticker put on his Tesla.

"When you vandalize people's property, when you terrorize them for their personal choices this is not acceptable," said Dr. Jaroje. "That's not the right way to do it. Express what you think, talk about it, go online, go protest but don't vandalize, don't destroy, don't terrorize."

Trump buys Tesla after stocks plummet

In a show of support, the president bought a red Tesla while standing by the CEO and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

The move comes after Tesla's plummeting stock prices and blowback from "Tesla Takedown" protests across the country calling out mass layoffs and spending cuts.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and US President Donald Trump in a Tesla Model S vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"We're going to catch them and let me tell you, you do it to Tesla and any company we're going to catch you and you're going to go through hell," said President Trump at the White House. "They're harming a great American company."

Considering all the vandalism and harassment, Dr. Jaroje hasn't been driving his Cybertruck. But now he says he won't let that deter him anymore moving forward.

"Today after you told me the news, I'm actually feeling much, much better and I'll never sell my Tesla," said Dr. Jaroje.

There is no word of any arrests in the vandalism in Dedham.