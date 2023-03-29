Watch CBS News
Teen charged in shooting at Wendy's drive-thru in Lynn

LYNN - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a worker at a Wendy's drive-thru in Lynn last month. 

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested Wednesday following a car chase in Marlboro. 

A 16-year-old boy was shot through the drive-thru window at the restaurant on Boston Street on February 7. 

The suspect will face charges of armed assault with intent to murder and intimidation of a witness.

A family friend of the victim told WBZ-TV the shooter was upset after getting the wrong size drink.

