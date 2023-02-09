Wendy's drive-thru shooter was upset by wrong drink size, friend says

LYNN - The Lynn community is on edge while police search for the person who opened fire at a Wendy's drive-thru Tuesday night.

A family friend of one of the teenage victims says the shooter was upset after getting the wrong size drink. One employee was shot, and another was grazed by a bullet at the Boston Street restaurant.

"Luckily the outcome is the young men were injured and we're not burying somebody or doing another GoFundMe page for a family to bury their children," said Adriana Garcia, a neighbor of one of the victims. "We're grateful for that, but we shouldn't be sitting here saying how grateful we are that it's not that."

The drive-thru window with a bullet hole through the glass was boarded up on Wednesday.