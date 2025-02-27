Tee Higgins not a target for New England Patriots, according to new NFL free agency rumor

Patriots fans have been clamoring for the team to make a big splash in free agency this year. According to a new rumor, that won't come in the form of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The Bengals have said they hope keep Higgins in their future plans, either through the franchise tag or a long-term extension. But it won't be easy for Cincinnati, who also will attempt to sign receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson.

Tee Higgins latest Patriots news

On Thursday, Chad Graff of The Athletic reported that regardless of what the Bengals decide to do with Higgins, the Patriots aren't interested.

"New England's blueprint for the offseason does not include pursuing Higgins, the No. 1 free agent-to-be on our top-150 big board," he wrote. "As the Patriots are reshaped in Mike Vrabel's likeness, they want to prioritize building through the offensive and defensive lines and will make that goal No. 1 of this offseason … So expect their biggest free-agent signings to come in the trenches – not at wide receiver."

According to the report, the Patriots have will instead turn to the trade market in hopes of finding a top target for Drake Maye.

Graff notes that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be "especially appealing" for the Patriots. The Rams have said they plan to move on from Kupp.

Patriots free agency rumors

The Athletic report suggests that in free agency, New England could look to Philadelphia Eagles Josh Sweat and Milton Williams to help shore up the trenches. The Patriots could also sign multiple offensive linemen, Graff said.

Vrabel specifically pointed out how the Eagles won the Super Bowl this year when talking about how he wants to build his team.

"You have to look at the lines of scrimmage, and look no further than the Super Bowl; that game was won at the line of scrimmage," Vrabel told reporters this week.

Vrabel spoke overall about the team's free agency plans as well this week at the NFL Combine.

"Hopefully aggressive. I mean, we want to be aggressive and we want to target players we feel will help us," Vrabel said. "They're going to be outstanding players, outstanding additions to the locker room and the community. If that all fits and the compensation fits, I'm confident we'll be aggressive."