Titans give LB Harold Landry permission to seek trade. Could he reunite with Mike Vrabel?

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly granted former Pro Bowl pass rusher Harold Landry permission to seek a trade, and for a variety of reasons he could be a fit with the New England Patriots.

Landry, an outside linebacker, was selected out of Boston College in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans.

Who is Harold Landry?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Landry, who is set to make $17.5 million in base salary in 2025, will be allowed to speak with other teams about a potential trade.

During his six seasons with the Titans, Landry has 397 tackles, 70 tackles for loss, and 50.5 sacks. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021. Over the last two seasons, Landry has racked up 10.5 and 9.0 sacks, respectively.

In addition to being drafted by Vrabel, Landry would also be familiar with new Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who was Tennessee's defensive line coach from 2018 to 2023. Williams was Vrabel's assistant head coach for the 2023 season.

It is not yet known what the Titans would be looking for in return in a potential trade for Landry.

Patriots at NFL Combine

Vrabel and other members of the team's front office are currently in Indianapolis for the scouting combine.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf is scheduled to speak with reporters at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vrabel met with reporters on Tuesday, saying he believes the team is in position to be aggressive this offseason.