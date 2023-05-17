8 Lynn Woods brush fires that scorched 400 acres were intentionally set, investigators say

LYNN – The Department of Fire Services said Wednesday that brush fires that burned about 400 acres of Lynn Woods over the last week were intentionally set.

According to Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, at least eight recent fires in Lynn Woods are considered suspicious.

"Fires like these put people, property, and wildlife at risk," Chief DCR Fire Warden David Celino said. "We're experiencing Red Flag conditions across Massachusetts right now, with high winds, low humidity, and very dry fuel. Outdoor fires will burn rapidly, spread quickly, and produce dangerous fire behavior under these conditions. That puts an enormous strain on firefighters, their departments, and the communities they serve."

The intentional fires are believed to have been set on May 12, May 13, and May 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at (978) 567-3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information.