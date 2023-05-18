Taylor Swift fans urged to get to Gillette Stadium early for concerts

FOXBORO – Gillette Stadium is ready for Taylor Swift with fans already buzzing a full day before the first of three sold out concerts.

"Swifties" began lining up around 2:30 a.m. for merchandise on Thursday, hours before items went on sale. Based on previous tour dates in other cities, up to 10,000 fans are expected to snag merchandise before the truck closes at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium concerts in Foxboro: What to know

"It's been amazing. The crowds have been awesome, they've been orderly. They're getting the merchandise they want," Jim Nolan, chief operating officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, said at a press conference with local and state police.

Nolan said stadium officials are prepared for the nearly 200,000 fans who will descend on the area Friday through Sunday.

Nolan and police said that fans who do not have tickets should not come to Gillette Stadium this weekend. Parking across the street from the stadium is free, but tickets will be checked at entrances.

"If you don't have a ticket we're asking you don't come to Gillette," Nolan said, adding that the request is for public safety and efficiency purposes.

No tickets will be sold at Gillette Stadium this weekend. If the tour releases any last-minute seats, they will be sold through Ticketmaster.

Nolan said that particularly on Friday, concertgoers should plan to arrive early. On Friday, drivers will be dealing with regular evening commute traffic, backup for the Swift concert, and traffic from a Janet Jackson concert in nearby Mansfield.

Cars will be allowed into lots beginning at 2:30 p.m. Gates open for the concert at 4:30 p.m., and the opening acts are expected to begin around 6:30 p.m.

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday's show, but Nolan said it is not expected to impact the scheduled times.

Massachusetts State Police said their traffic plan is the same as it is for Patriots games and other events at Gillette Stadium. Drivers are asked to take Interstates 95 and 495 to the concerts and avoid local roads.

Swift performed at Gillette Stadium for the first time in 2010, and has played the venue a total of 11 times in her career.

Nolan said the buzz around the tour has been impressive to see.

"This speaks to the Taylor phenomenon," he said. "As an organization we are thrilled to have Taylor back here. For her to come back here with her popularity, with her fan base, to be able to bring them into our venue for an amazing three days, we couldn't be more excited."