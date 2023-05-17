Taylor Swift is coming to Gillette Stadium and Foxboro is bracing for massive surge of fans

FOXBORO - Nearly 200,000 Taylor Swift fans are expected to pour in and out of Foxboro for her three sold-out shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Gillette Stadium and residents are preparing for lots of traffic.

Some people headed out Wednesday to get their grocery shopping done early. Others are making plans to get out of town for the weekend.

"It looks like the beginning of the purge coming down Route 1 with all of the warnings," said Ava Jingozian, who lives in nearby Walpole.

Over at the Mobil gas station on Route 1 just up the road from Gillette, the shelves are stocked with plenty of snacks in preparation for the crowds. Just don't expect employee Janette Gill to be there during the concerts.

"You can't cross Route 1," said Gill. "So for me, I can't even work that weekend because I have no way to get home."