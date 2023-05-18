Taylor Swift fans converge on Gillette Stadium to buy merchandise before shows

FOXBORO - Taylor Swift fans had the opportunity to buy tour merchandise at Gillette Stadium Thursday before her three sold-out shows begin on Friday.

The merchandise trailer opened at 10 a.m. but some fans showed up as early as 2:30 a.m. to claim their place in line. Throughout the day, the line kept growing and Gillette Stadium said they expect up to 10,000 fans to come through to buy merchandise by the time it closes shop at 7 p.m.

Fans from Connecticut and Rhode Island and even as far away as Louisiana joined the line.

"I do have work in a half hour though at the Wrentham Outlets down the road," said Megan Carlmark, of Cumberland, Rhode Island. "But I called my manager, she's a Swiftie so hopefully it's OK. I have never been late before but it's worth it."

Fans also got the chance to sign one of 15 posters that will hang in the service corridors of Gillette. Swift will walk past them before each show.

Gillette and state and local police said they're ready for more than 200,000 people to come to Foxboro for the concerts. They're asking anyone without a ticket to avoid the area.