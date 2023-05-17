Taylor Swift fans can buy merchandise ahead of shows at Gillette on Thursday

FOXBORO - Taylor Swift fans looking to get their hands on official Eras Tour merchandise can head to Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

From 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, fans can buy merchandise from the official merchandise trailer. The trailer will be located in Lot 3B on the east side of Gillette. The stadium said the line will be capped to ensure the trailer closes at 7 p.m.

Early merchandise information has been confirmed for #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour!



The merchandise trailer will be cashless and items will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The trailer will also be open at 2:30 p.m. ahead of the shows this weekend. On show days, anyone without a concert ticket will not be allowed access to the stadium lots and trailer.

When the merchandise trailer arrived at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Swift's shows in Philadelphia, Swifties were lined up hours before the trailer even opened.