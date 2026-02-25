Taunton house engulfed in flames after explosion; 3 people injured

An explosion completely engulfed a Taunton home in flames Wednesday morning. Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said three people were believed to be injured and receiving treatment at a hospital.

It happened in the area of Plain and Hart streets. Video showed a home completely engulfed in flames, sending black smoke into the air.

"It was a pretty horrific image," O'Connell said.

A spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office said "preliminary information suggests multiple injured parties." The public is asked to avoid the area so first responders can access the scene.

Neighbor William Shivers Jr. told WBZ-TV he heard a "big explosion." He said Taunton police officers and firefighters responded immediately.

"When you see something like that, the first thing you want to do is make sure people got out," he said. "The flames were just insane, it was above the building."

Taunton received 29 inches of snow from the Blizzard of 2026. Shivers Jr. said people worked together to find the fire hydrants that were buried under snowbanks.

"I went on Google Earth and I looked for where the fire hydrants were in front of the houses, and then gave them our shovels and they went and shoveled it out," he said.