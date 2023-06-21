Taunton High School baseball, softball teams win state championships on same day

TAUNTON - They're celebrating not one, but two state titles at Taunton High School. On Sunday, the softball team beat Central Catholic to win its third straight state championship. The baseball team topped Franklin Sunday night to make it back-to-back state titles and three in the last four years.

"Being able to make as much history as we have been, the team was amazing this year. We all stood by each other," said senior softball player Kaysie DeMoura. "It was just a great experience, unbelievable, and I just can't even believe that it still happened."

"We're all best friends. We all grew up together. We've all been playing together since we were 8 years-old," said senior softball player Ava Venturelli. "So, to finish it off this way especially with my other seniors, whom I've known forever is awesome."

The Taunton High School softball team won the Division 1 state championship CBS Boston

The softball team beat Central Catholic 6-1.

"I was on the team the last three years. First year it was kind of like, crazy, and I don't think we'd be able to do it again. Last year they didn't think we were going win it," said senior softball player Hayla Krockta. "And this year no one wanted us to win it. It was kind of like, let's just keep getting more."

"It's pretty cool. I was on the team the last three years," said senior softball player Kyleah Plumb. "This one is probably the most special one."

The baseball team beat Franklin 7-2 at Polar Park.

"It's everything! Junior and senior year being able to win it two times in a row, that's all you dream for as a kid. It's awesome," said senior baseball player Braden Sullivan.

"We practice hard every single day," said senior baseball player Ryan MacDougall. "Everybody is competing every day. The way we approach things it makes us hard to beat for sure."

Holding the trophy, sophomore baseball player Jonny Escobalez said, "It's sick to hold this! And, just to know you were a part of this and we won."

The Taunton High School baseball team won the Division 1 state championship CBS Boston

As the late great Gil Santos would say, 'Yes, it's a Dynasty'.

This group of student-athletes are winners in the classroom and on the field and they share a special bond.

"We always hope for the best for [the baseball team]," said Kaysie DeMoura. "We want them to succeed just as much as we do. And we always go at each other talking about who's better and stuff like that. But it really is about the culture of Taunton. We all just support each other no matter what. So happy for them to have a back-to-back and we were able to do it too. And it was a great day to have us both do it on the same exact day."

"Yeah, we definitely compete with [the softball team]," Ryan MacDougall said. "They push us. They always like to talk a little smack, but you know it's fun. We do the same back. It's good to have them here. We go to every night game of theirs that we can. All the games we can. Just watching them succeed. It's good. It's good to watch."