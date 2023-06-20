Taunton father, daughter celebrate baseball and softball state championships on same day

TAUNTON - Sunday was a very special sports day for Taunton High School as the baseball and softball teams won Massachusetts Division 1 state championships.

The Bourque family won twice Sunday, with daughter Bella helping the Taunton softball team to a 6-1 victory over Central Catholic and then dad Blair Bourque coaching the Taunton baseball team to a 7-2 win over Franklin.

"It was very exciting," Blair Bourque said. "You know, to be able to watch her play on that stage was incredible. And then I had that knot in my stomach all day in anticipation of our game and then being able to go to Worcester and win it for our boys it was special and a day I'll remember for a long time."

"It was really cool," Bella said. "Just to be a part of the softball team because I've always wanted to be... and then going to watch baseball win it the same day was amazing."

Bella made varsity this year as an 8th grader on a team that had won back-to-back titles coming in. So, dad was used to watching the softball team win a lot of games, but this was different.

Blair Bourque, coach of Taunton High School baseball team and his daughter, Bella, a Taunton High softball player. CBS Boston

"It was more nerve-wracking," Blair said. "For her to be part of it, we knew going in she'd have to bust her butt. She works really hard."

"It was really fun to work towards it and be a part of it," Bella said.

Meanwhile, both dad and daughter credit the most important member of the family for their success, Mrs. Bourque, Jessica.

"She does an amazing job of providing the support and stability at home to let all this happen so I'm very appreciative of her and all the things she's had to sacrifice," Blair said.

"She's amazing," Bella said. "She's one of my biggest fans."

"She is your biggest fan," Blair said.