Former Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall signing deal to play in China

BOSTON -- It will soon be Tacko Time in China.

Tacko Fall, the former Celtics fan favorite, is signing a deal to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Shams Charania.

Three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, per sources. The 7-foot-6 center played for Boston and Cleveland and now departs to play abroad. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2022

The 26-year-old center spent two years with the Celtics, playing in 26 games from 2019-21. He spent last season with the Cavaliers, playing in 11 games and getting his first career start. The 7-foot-6 Fall has averaged just 6.2 minutes per game in his NBA career, with 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game in that limited action.

Fall played in two summer league games for the Utah Jazz this year, averaging 10 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.