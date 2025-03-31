Watch Live: Massachusetts astronaut Suni Williams speaks about return after being stuck in space

Astronaut and Needham, Massachusetts native Sunita Williams will speak about her nine-and-a-half months stuck in space for the first time since returning to Earth in a news conference on Monday.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston at 2:30 p.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore will talk to reporters at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas about their extended stay on the International Space Station.

How long were the astronauts stuck in space?

Williams and Wilmore were only expected to be in space for eight to 10 days originally when they blasted off on June 5, 2024. That soon turned to months after NASA was concerned about issues with the Starliner they arrived in. The spacecraft returned to Earth in September without Williams and Wilmore.

Then, the SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon capsule traveled to the space station with two empty spots for Wilmore, 62, and Williams, 59. However, NASA said that their replacements were aboard the SpaceX Crew-10, which was set to launch "no earlier than late March 2025," after experiencing issues.

Williams and Wilmore finally returned to Earth on March 18, just off the coast of Florida, on the SpaceX Dragon capsule with commander Nick Hague and cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov.

Their 286-day mission, which spanned 121 million miles and 4,576 orbits, is the sixth-longest single NASA mission.

Needham residents watched Sunita Williams' splashdown

To celebrate her return, there was a watch party at The Common Room in her hometown of Needham.

Astronaut Suni Williams waves as she exits the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after splashdown on March 18, 2025. NASA/Keegan Barber

"I think it's an exciting day and exciting return. We love Suni here. She is our local shero," said Kiana Brunson, principal of the elementary school.

"We all kind of feel relieved that she's, like, safe, and, yeah, we're so excited to see her again," Needham student Priya Butler said.

An elementary school in Needham, Sunita Williams Elementary School, was named after the astronaut in 2019. Her flight suit and other NASA artifacts are displayed there.

Williams graduated from Needham High School in 1983. Her classmates said she was smart, funny, and athletic during her time at the school.

"It is so exciting and we're so proud to have a classmate that is so successful and did something so amazing," said Donna Zambito, who went to school with Williams.

Astronauts stuck in space

Williams' 10 months in space were not without challenges. In January, the astronaut spoke to Needham High School students while she was stuck in space. She answered questions from the students and described her out-of-the-ordinary experience.

"I've been up here long enough right now I've been trying to remember what it's like to walk. I haven't walked. I haven't sat down. I haven't laid down. You don't have to. You can just close your eyes and float where you are right here," Williams said.

She explained that they expected to be stuck at the space station a bit longer than originally planned, but the "extended stay was just a little bit different."

"It was a little bit of a shock, actually," Williams described.

Williams managed to stay connected to Massachusetts while she was in space. In August, she ran the Falmouth Road Race from a treadmill on the space station. The race is seven miles long and has roughly 12,000 other runners.