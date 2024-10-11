Suni Williams, astronaut from Massachusetts, says getting stuck in space wasn't a surprise

BOSTON - Suni Williams only expected to be in space for a little more than a week when she blasted off toward the International Space Station on June 5. But 128 days later, the Massachusetts native is still out of this world, and it will be several more months before she can come home to Earth.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff had the chance to speak to Williams live on CBS News Boston Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Williams was born in Ohio but considers Needham, where there is an elementary school named after her, to be her hometown. The Needham High graduate was selected as an astronaut in 1998 and made her first spaceflight to the ISS in 2006.

Williams says it was the right decision to stay longer

Williams said she was involved in the discussion to stay at the International Space Station longer.

"We got sort of warmed up the idea that we were staying a little longer, a little longer," Williams explained. "It wasn't a surprise by any stretch of the imagination. We knew the data that was out there that was coming in. We knew the thought process from our management and our leadership. You know, I backed them up. They opened the door for everybody to say their peace and to have a vote and understand where we stood with the issues that we had."

"I think the right decision I believe the right decision was made. That hey, you know why take the risk when there's another spacecraft up here that will be able to come home and so I think it was a process."

She said that she was disappointed to not have been able to finish the mission on the Starliner.

"The view never gets old"

Williams said that she quizzes herself about where she is over the planet.

"The view never gets old. I mean I have to keep myself from going to the window. And there's a bunch of us up here right now and so sometimes the Coopela and lab window get a little bit crowded and we have to get everybody a chance. It never gets old, you always want to go and take a look."

She also said she does not think about how she is one of the first Indian Americans in space and is just doing her job like anyone else.

"My biggest advice for little girls out there is just to don't have limits. Don't tell yourself no. Don't let anybody else tell you no, and just go for it in whatever field, whatever thing that you like to do, whatever you like to study, just do it and don't let anybody tell you no."

Missing Boston sports

At the end of the interview, Williams spoke about a key part of New England that she was missing.

"I have my Patriots shirt up here. I'm a little bit sorry that I'm missing New England Football in the fall. It's the best time ever. Bruins are getting ready to start playing, you know, the Celtics Williams told Wycoff. "I miss Boston, I miss the sports, I miss the people."

Astronauts stranded in space

Williams co-piloted the Boeing Starliner spacecraft with commander Butch Wilmore. NASA decided in August after weeks of debate that it would not bring the astronauts back to Earth on the Starliner because of concerns about helium leaks and degraded thrusters. The capsule landed in New Mexico without any problems last month, but left its crew behind.

Instead, Williams and Wilmore will hitch a ride back with two other astronauts in February aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry ship. If all goes well, they'll have spent more than 262 days in space before returning to Earth.

Williams has been staying connected to Massachusetts during her extended stay in orbit. She gave the starting command from space for the Falmouth Road Race in August. Right after, she put on a number and ran the seven miles on the space station treadmill.