Suffolk County sheriff's deputy allegedly paid 15-year-old he met on app for sex

A Suffolk County sheriff's deputy was arraigned on Monday on charges he trafficked and raped a 15-year-old boy over a period of 6 months.

Richard Kielczweski has been charged in several Massachusetts towns with human trafficking and child rape. Hanson Police Department

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Richard Kielczweski, 41, from Hanson. He was ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, April 30.

Prosecutors say Kielczweski's relationship with the teen was discovered when the boy's parents discovered him with a phone that was not his. The victim told police that he got the phone from an individual named "Ricky."

Investigators say they linked the phone to Kielczweski and interviewed the victim who told them that the two met on the dating app, Grindr. The victim allegedly told police that Kielczweski paid for sexual acts from the boy using cash and gifts, moving the relationship from a Walmart parking lot to his own home in Hanson.

Kielczweski was arrested on Friday. After a week-long investigation, police said the crimes happened in Halifax, Hanson, and Middleboro.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said that it decided to take "swift and decisive action to indefinitely suspend" him following the charges.

"The charges against Officer Kielczweski are extremely serious and deeply disturbing," the Suffolk County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Kieczweski's defense attorney, Michael Carroll, voiced frustration that his client will spend additional days behind bars until the dangerousness hearing.

"We have not had an opportunity to review the police report, the investigation, so at this point in time, there will be no further comment," Carroll said.

In Hanson, Kielczweski is charged with three counts of pay for sexual conduct with a child under 18, two counts of rape of a child aggravated by a 10-year age difference, rape of a child with force, pose/exhibit a child in a sexual act, and trafficking a person under 18 for sexual servitude.

He is charged in Halifax with two counts of rape of a child, aggravated by a 10-year age difference, and pay for conduct with a child under 18, and one count of trafficking persons under 18 for sexual servitude. In Middleboro, he is charged with witness intimidation and enticing a child under 16.