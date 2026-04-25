Suffolk County sheriff deputy arrested for human trafficking, child rape in several Massachusetts towns

A Suffolk County sheriff deputy has been arrested and charged with human trafficking and child rape in several Massachusetts towns, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Hanson Police explained that it had been investigating several sexual assaults and the creation of child sexual abuse material involving a 15-year-old boy. After a week-long investigation, Hanson and Middleboro police arrested 41-year-old Hanson resident Richard Kielczweski on Friday. Police said the crimes happened in Halifax, Hanson, and Middleboro.

Kiewlcweski works as a sheriff's deputy in Suffolk County, according to the DA. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said that it had decided to take "swift and decisive action to indefinitely suspend" him following the charges.

"The charges against Officer Kielczweski are extremely serious and deeply disturbing," The Suffolk County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Kiewlcweski is facing charges in all three of the towns.

In Hanson, he has been charged with three counts of pay for sexual conduct with a child under 18, two counts of rape of a child aggravated by a 10-year age difference, rape of a child with force, pose/exhibit a child in a sexual act, and trafficking a person under 18 for sexual servitude in the town of Hanson.

He was charged in Halifax with two counts of rape of a child, aggravated by a 10-year age difference, and pay for conduct with a child under 18, and one count of trafficking persons under 18 for sexual servitude. In Middleboro, he has been charged with witness intimidation and enticing a child under 16.

Kielcsweki is being held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday. The sheriff's office said he was originally hired as a correction officer in 2015, according to the sheriff's office.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating alongside Hanson, Middleboro, and Halifax police.