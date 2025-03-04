Downpours, gusty winds to bring risk of flooding to parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday

A very "spring-like" storm system is heading to Massachusetts on Wednesday night with a brief period of downpours and gusty winds that could bring localized flooding to some areas.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The storm is already packing a punch through the middle of the Country. Currently, there are winter storm warnings in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. At the same time, tornado watches are up through portions of the Deep South.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Flooding from storm in Massachusetts

We are not expecting anything nearly as dramatic or impactful here in New England.

There will be a period of gusty downpours moving from west to east between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. The main impact of this overnight rainfall will be pockets of localized flooding.

The heavy rain, combined with relatively humid air (for this time of year), will cause rapid snowmelt, exacerbating the flooding in some areas.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Expect gusty winds and downpours

Total rainfall amounts are expected to be around an inch on average.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

As the downpours move through, southerly winds will gust between 20 and 40 mph. Portions of the outer Cape and Islands may see gusts as high as 50 mph.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston