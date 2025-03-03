March means clocks spring forward this weekend as snow melts away in Massachusetts

It's March and that means it is officially meteorological spring.

March can be a spring tease at times in Massachusetts. We still average 9 inches of snow in Boston this month and more than a foot in Worcester.

When is Daylight Saving Time?

We will "spring forward" with the clocks this weekend as Daylight Saving Time starts early Sunday morning. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep but some would say it's well worth it. The sunset in Boston on Sunday will be at 6:44 p.m.

The average high temperatures for March in the Boston area are usually in the low 40's. But most of Massachusetts will rise well into the 40s Tuesday and then into the 50s on Wednesday.

The next storm in Massachusetts

The only "storm" threat this week comes later Wednesday into early Thursday. There will be no snow or ice this time around.

We expect a period of rain, mainly in the overnight hours accompanied by some briefly heavy downpours and gusty wind.

Rainfall totals will likely be around an inch in many areas, so expect some big puddles for the commute Thursday morning.

Once the rain exits early on Thursday, the cold will lag behind. Highs on Thursday will reach well into the 50s!

How much snow?

Take a look at the forecasted snow depth from Monday to the end of this week. You can see the differences in these two maps.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The snowpack to the north and west will take another major hit.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Looking ahead to next weekend, temperatures will be back to near seasonal levels, and it looks like the storm track may shift to our south. Most models are keeping us cool and dry, but I wouldn't yet completely rule out some sort of wintry storm later this weekend.

We will keep a close watch and update you as more data and details are available.

