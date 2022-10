Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving Day

REI will close every Black Friday REI will close every Black Friday 00:28

BOSTON - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high-gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.

In Massachusetts, "Blue Laws" prevent most retailers from opening on the Thursday holiday. And it looks like it will be tougher for those in New Hampshire and elsewhere to do some shopping after feasting on turkey.

Kohl's announced Monday that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years. According to CBS News, many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.

Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.

Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving, but hasn't announced its 2022 plans yet.

Below is a list of retailers that have said so far they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. CBS News has reached out to several major chains about their Thanksgiving hours and is awaiting response.

CLOSED:

Best Buy

BJ's

Costco

JCPenney

Kohl's

REI

Sam's Club

Target