How 2 actors play over 10 characters in new murder mystery play in Stoneham

Are you ready to solve a whodunnit? The Greater Boston Stage Company's production of "Murder for Two" combines music and mayhem. The nonstop 90-minute show features just two actors and a piano.

Director Tyler Rosati explained, "It is a two-person show in which one actor plays the detective solving the murder mystery and the other actor plays all ten suspects."

But for actors Jared Troilo and Will McGarrahan, that's just the start of the challenge.

"We both play the piano, so there's no orchestra," said Troilo. "So we're actually accompanying ourselves the entire show."

McGarrahan added, "I play for him, he plays for me, I play for myself, he plays for himself. We play together."

As the detective Marcus Moskowitz, Troilo is determined to get to the bottom of the crime.

McGarrahan plays all of the suspects, everyone from the victim's wife to a grad student to a ballerina to three little boys.

"It moves too quick to do a full change or even to have like, oh, every time he wears this, he's this person. You know, sometimes it just has to go, oh, it's that guy," he said.

"It's really your posture and your voice that changes with every character to help tell the story," Troilo said.

Finding the right actors for the challenging roles

For Rosati, finding the right actors was another challenge, explained, "It is a wild skill set. You need to be able to sing, you need to be able to act, you need to be able to play multiple characters, you need to be able to play the piano, you need to also be deeply charismatic, you need to have the stamina to be on stage non-stop for 90 minutes."

Troilo called it "the hardest thing we've ever done in our lives".

McGarrahan agreed, but said, "No one thinks it's hard because we're having a good time."

The actors describe the show as a high-wire act, where anything could happen at any time.

McGarrahan said, "We could fall at any minute. And when we do, it's pretty funny."

Troilo added, "We promise you, we're going to make mistakes and you are going to laugh at us and enjoy them with us because what else can you do? But laugh at yourselves and laugh at us."

That laughter and joy are what Rosati hopes audiences will remember the most, telling us, "I find so much power in the ability to forget your troubles, come into the theater, and just laugh with us and just leave with your heart just a little bit lighter."

You can check out "Murder For Two" at the Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham through November 9th