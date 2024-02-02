Steve Belichick reportedly interviewing for defensive coaching job at University of Washington

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick may not be the only Belichick to leave New England this offseason. Patriots outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick is reportedly interviewing for a new gig in the college ranks.

The younger Belichick, who first joined his father's staff in New England back in 2012,is interviewing for a defensive job at the University of Washington, ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday. Along with Belichick, Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri is also interviewing for a spot on Jedd Fisch's staff.

Both Belichick and Sunseri worked with Fisch when he was the quarterbacks coach in New England in 2020. Fisch is assembling his own staff at Washington after replacing Kalen DeBoer, who was hired by Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement last month.

The 36-year-old Belichick has served a number of roles on the New England staff, and has been the team's outside linebackers coach since 2020. He worked closely with new head coach Jerod Mayo on the defensive side of the ball over the last four years, and his duties included calling the plays for the Patriots defense.

Shortly after being named the head coach, Mayo confirmed that Belichick -- as well as his brother, Brian, who was New England's safeties coach -- had been offered jobs on his coaching staff. But with DeMarcus Covington being promoted to defensive coordinator, it would appear as though Belichick is looking for a fresh start somewhere else.