Stephen Paul Gale to be sentenced for 2 rapes at Framingham, Massachusetts store in 1989

Stephen Paul Gale, the man once nicknamed the "Boston Strip Mall Rapist," will be sentenced Monday afternoon for two rapes in Framingham, Massachusetts more than 36 years ago.

Gale, 73, was convicted March 24 of raping two women at the Hit or Miss Store in Framingham on Dec. 27, 1989.

A Middlesex Superior Court jury found him guilty of four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery after a 12-day trial.

Investigators said he asked two women working at the store for help before pointing a gun at their heads, stealing money from the safe and raping them. One of the women saved DNA evidence after the attack.

DNA from genetic genealogy connected Gale to the rapes in May 2024. Investigators said he had at least eight aliases. U.S. Marshals eventually found him living on a million-dollar yacht off the coast of Los Angeles. He was caught in August 2024 after a long chase in southern California. The statute of limitations did not apply to this case because Gale moved out of state after the rapes.

During the trial, the two women faced Gale in court and recounted how their lives changed. Both are experiencing PTSD, panic attacks, and have left Massachusetts.

"I refused to remain a victim. I became a survivor. But the impact of what was done has never fully disappeared. I remember that day so vividly and details that would have been better left forgotten," one woman said.

"It brings closure and it brings more healing. I am grateful for the support received along the way and what went into making this day possible," the other victim said.

Gale's defense questioned the quality of the evidence and argued that the prosecution did not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.