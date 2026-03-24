Stephen Paul Gale guilty of all charges after trial for 1989 rapes at Massachusetts clothing store

Stephen Paul Gale, the suspected "Boston Strip Mall Rapist" accused of raping two women in a Massachusetts clothing store in 1989, was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.

Gale, now in his 70s, was convicted by a jury of sexual assault, kidnapping and armed robbery. It happened at the Hit or Miss clothing store in Framingham more than 35 years ago.

Investigators say he asked two women working at the store for help before pointing a gun at their heads, stealing money from the safe and raping them. Prosecutor Katharine Folger told jurors that an act by one of the two victims after the rapes led to Gale's arrest decades later.

"She grabbed a tissue, spit into the tissue, folded it in a plastic Hit or Miss bag, and she hid it," Folger said.

The cold case was broken in 2024 when DNA from genetic genealogy connected Gale to the rapes. Investigators said Gale had at least eight aliases, and U.S. Marshals found him living on a million-dollar yacht off the coast of California. He was apprehended later in the year after an 82-minute pursuit.

Gale's defense questioned the quality of the evidence and argued that the prosecution did not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Sentencing will happen at a later time.