Fugitive wanted in 1989 Massachusetts rapes arrested after long chase in Los Angeles

BOSTON - A man wanted for the rapes of two women in Massachusetts nearly 35 years ago has been captured after a long chase in southern California.

Stephen Gale arrested

Stephen Gale, now 71, was caught Thursday in Los Angeles after pursuit that lasted an hour and a half, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Back in May, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said DNA linked Gale to the horrific attack at the Hit or Miss clothing store on Route 9 in Framingham on December 27, 1989.

Stephen Gale in 1995 and an age progression photo of how Gale might look at 71. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

According to prosecutors, Gale went into the store, asked for help buying some clothes and then pulled out a gun. They said he forced two women to the back of the store and demanded one of them clear out the store's safe and cash registers, as well as her own purse, and put the money in a bag.

Ryan said Gale then ordered the other woman to lock the doors and put up a sign saying the store would open late.

Gale allegedly forced the women to take off their clothes and locked them in separate rooms. He's accused of assaulting each of them while holding a gun to their heads. The women eventually escaped and got help, but the man ran off and was never seen again.

Break in the case

The attacker wasn't identified for 34 years, until the district attorney's cold case unit announced a break in the case last May, saying DNA from genetic genealogy led them to Gale. Genetic genealogy uses DNA to determine how closely two people are related. DNA samples taken from Gale's family connected him to the rapes.

Gale was indicted in May and the U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. It's not clear yet if anyone will be given that reward. There's no information yet on how authorities were able to find Gale.