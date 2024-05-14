DNA helps police identify suspect in 34-year-old Framingham rape case

FRAMINGHAM - Police say they have a suspect in a 34-year-old rape that happened at a Framingham clothing store.

Police said they used genetic genealogy, which uses DNA to determine how closely two people are related, to name 71-year-old Stephen Paul Gale as the suspect in the 1989 cold case.

Stephen Gale in 1995 and an age progression photo of how Gale might look at 71. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

"First and foremost," said Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker, "I'd like to acknowledge the victims for their bravery. Without their ongoing help and courage, we would never have been able to finally have a break in this horrific crime. It's been a long time coming -over thirty years now - and I am grateful to now have the opportunity to finally tell them - and their loved ones - that all of their efforts have not been in vain. This crime has haunted the Framingham community for decades, but none of us ever gave up hope or forgot about them."

Gale is accused of entering Hit or Miss on Route 9 in Framingham on December 27, 1989, while two women - ages 18 and 29 - were just opening the store. According to District Attorney Marian Ryan, Gale said he was there to buy clothes and asked for help before pulling a gun on one of the employees. He allegedly forced the two women to the back of the store demanding that one of the women take the money from the store safe and cash registers, as well as her own purse, and put it into a bag. He then is allegedly ordered the other woman to lock the store doors and put up a sign saying the store would open late.

Ryan said Gale then forced the women to take off their clothes before locking them in separate rooms and assaulted each of them while holding a gun to their heads. The woman eventually escaped through a fire door at the rear of the store and ran to get help, but the suspect was never caught.

Now, decades later, police say DNA samples taken from Gale's family linked him to the crime.

"It is those things that have happened over time and applying them to the evidence that we have that bring us to this point where we were able to identify and indict Mr. Gale. We know that for people waiting, it is an agonizing period of time. In this case, it's been 34 years. You think about the lives that have been lived by the two women affected by this incident," Ryan said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to Gale's arrest.