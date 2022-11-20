Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts man accused of driving under the influence, crashing into NH restaurant

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAMPTON, N.H. -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a New Hampshire restaurant on Saturday night. 

The Hampton Police and Fire departments responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. A pickup truck going crashed through the front door area of the business,

Several injured people inside needed help from firefighters, police said. 

truckintogregs-1.jpg
A truck crashed into a Hampton, N.H. restaurant on Saturday night.  David Hagan

Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He also had a passenger in the truck at the time, police said. 

Davis was booked and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned on December 22. 

stephen-davis-credit-hampton-police.jpg
Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct.  Hampton NH Police

Anyone with information about the crash should call Hampton Police at 603-929-4444.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 6:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.