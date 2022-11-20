Massachusetts man accused of driving under the influence, crashing into NH restaurant

HAMPTON, N.H. -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a New Hampshire restaurant on Saturday night.

The Hampton Police and Fire departments responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. A pickup truck going crashed through the front door area of the business,

Several injured people inside needed help from firefighters, police said.

A truck crashed into a Hampton, N.H. restaurant on Saturday night. David Hagan

Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He also had a passenger in the truck at the time, police said.

Davis was booked and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned on December 22.

Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. Hampton NH Police

Anyone with information about the crash should call Hampton Police at 603-929-4444.