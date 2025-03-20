Stefon Diggs, veteran wide receiver, reportedly visits New England Patriots

New England Patriots had a good start to free agency, still have a lot of work to do on offense

The New England Patriots continue their search for wide receiver help, reportedly hosting veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a free agent visit.

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, Diggs was in Foxboro Wednesday night to meet with the team.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Diggs had dinner with staff members Wednesday night. Diggs will then have meetings and take a physical on Thursday.

Stefon Diggs free agency

Diggs has racked up 10,491 receiving yards in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. He was in the midst of six straight seasons of 1,000 yards or more before last year when he tore his ACL in October during his first year with the Texans and ended the season with 496 yards.

During his career, Diggs has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and received First Team All Pro honors in 2020.

Diggs has also developed a reputation as a bit of a high-maintenance personality, clashing at times with quarterback Josh Allen during his time with the Bills.

Despite a tumultuous end to the wide receiver's time in Buffalo, Allen had positive things to say about Diggs before the Bills and Texans played Houston last year.

"I've got a lot of love for [Diggs]. I still do," Allen said, via the Bills website. "The things that he did for me in my career, and the things that he did in a Buffalo Bill uniform won't be forgotten anytime soon, especially from me."

Patriots wide receivers

The Patriots are in need of talent at the wide receiver position with Drake Maye headnig into his second season as the team's quarterback. New England signed Mack Hollins in free agency, and has a returning core that includes Pop Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

Still, the group lacks a true No. 1 option, and has struggled to find one in free agency. The Patriots are also likely to attempt to improve the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.