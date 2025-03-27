Stefon Diggs' playing style earns praise from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel

The New England Patriots added a playmaker in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and new head coach Mike Vrabel can't wait to get him onto the field with quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots and Diggs agreed to a three-year, $69 million deal earlier this week to give Maye a playmaker in his arsenal. Vrabel made his first comments on the Diggs signing Thursday during an appearance on the Chris Long's Green Light podcast, and gushed about his play-making abilities and the attitude he'll bring to the locker room.

"At this point, we want to make sure we're supporting Drake and supporting the football team. This is a highly competitive, highly confident receiver that's produced throughout his career in multiple ways," Vrabel said of Diggs. "His play style, he's got a play strength to him that you can see; he can play physical. His route craft, he's good at the catch point, he's been good in the red zone.

"There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated and one that we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he's doing things to help us," added Vrabel.

Diggs should add a dynamic element to the New England offense that has been missing for a while. The Patriots haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman hit the century mark back in 2019. Diggs had six straight 1,000-yard seasons and was on his way to a seventh last year before he got hurt. In eight games with the Texans, he had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots will have to wait a bit to get Diggs on the field with Maye, as the 31-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last October. He's expected to be ready for Week 1 according to multiple reports, though he'll likely miss a good chunk of training camp.

But Vrabel knows the veteran receiver can bring a lot more to the table for New England's young offensive players.

Vrabel praises Diggs' demeanor and attitude

While Diggs has a bit of a reputation of being difficult, it doesn't sound like it's a concern for Vrabel.

"It's just his conversation, his demeanor, his attitude, and his presence have been great through our conversations," said Vrabel. "Hopefully we can continue to add good players.

Coach Vrabel on what the addition of Stefon Diggs means for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/AMgQJYbVP1 — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) March 27, 2025

Diggs will now join a receiving corps in New England that includes DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, second-year receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, and free-agent signing Mack Hollins. The four-time Pro Bowler will not only give Maye a ton of help on the field, he'll be a veteran for New England's young receivers to learn from.