Harold Landry, Stefon Diggs questionable for Patriots in Week 7 vs. Titans

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry might play against his former team this weekend after all. Landry is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, after he returned to practice for the Patriots on Friday.

Landry didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury he suffered during New England's Week 6 win over the Saints. The veteran took a shot to his leg while making a play in the first half, but remained in the game and played 87% of the team's defensive snaps in New Orleans.

He was back on the field for Friday's practice, which mostly entailed stretching and jogging while the media was allowed to watch. Landry has a 50-50 chance at playing Sunday against his former team.

Landry spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Titans, who drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He signed with New England over the offseason to rejoin Mike Vrabel, who was his head coach in Tennessee for six years.

Vrabel and Landry have enjoyed some early success in New England, with the Patriots sitting at 4-2 on the year. Landry leads the Patriots defense with 4.5 sacks and 11 QB hits.

On Sunday, both will be looking to get a win over their former team in Nashville.

The New England pass rush has struggled to get to quarterbacks this season with 13 sacks on the year, but Landry (if he plays), K'Lavon Chaisson, Milton Williams, and Christian Barmore should be able to generate some pressure on Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who has been sacked an NFL-high 25 times in his rookie season.

Stefon Diggs questionable for Patriots in Week 7

In addition to Landry, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (chest), safety Jaylin Hawkins (hamstring), and cornerback Charles Woods (knee) are questionable for Sunday's game, Vrabel announced Friday afternoon.

Diggs has been limited at practice all week with his chest injury. He has been Drake Maye's favorite target this season and leads the Patriots with 32 receptions, 387 receiving yards, and 147 yards after catch.

Vrabel expressed confidence in the rest of New England's receiving corps -- made up of Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and rookie Kyle Williams -- should Diggs not be able to play on Sunday.

"They've all shown that when given opportunities, they've all made plays and they all contribute," said Vrabel. "Everyone here, we have a high level of confidence in to do their job."

Boutte is coming off the best game of his career, after he hauled in five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Saints.

On the Tennessee side of things, wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.